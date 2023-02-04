Rosey Fletcher, an Olympic bronze medalist, is one of three former US snowboarders suing their ex-coach.

Court filings reveal the US Ski & Snowboard Federation and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee alleging sexual abuse that they claim the organizations hushed up.

On Thursday, Fletcher, a 2006 Olympic bronze medalist, Erin O’Malley, and Callan Chythlook-Sifsof filed a lawsuit in US District Court in Los Angeles against former coach Peter Foley and the sports bodies.

They claim Foley perpetrated sexual assault and violence on them and other women for nearly two decades with the help, permission, and approval of the USOPC and the USSS.

The suit, which seeks unspecified monetary damages, alleges Foley exploited his position of trust with the athletes to coerce sexual acts through force, manipulation, emotional abuse, intimidation, and retaliation.

“Foley’s abuse was reported to executives of the USSS and the USOPC on numerous occasions by multiple athletes who were coached by Foley, yet no action was taken,” the lawsuit alleges.

In a separate lawsuit filed Thursday, former USSS communications staffer Lindsey Nikola alleged sexual misconduct by Foley.

“We are aware of the lawsuits that were filed,” US Ski & Snowboard said in a statement

“US Ski & Snowboard has not yet been served with the complaint nor has had an opportunity to fully review it. US Ski & Snowboard is and will remain an organization that prioritizes the safety, health and well-being of its athletes and staff.”

The federation also reiterated in its statement that it had reported allegations of misconduct against Foley to the US Center for SafeSport in 2022.

“This case is currently under investigation by SafeSport, which has full jurisdiction over such matters,” the federation said.

The USOPC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chythlook-Sifsof went public via social media with allegations of sexual misconduct against Foley in February 2022, when Foley was coaching the US team at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Foley received support last February from snowboarders on the Olympic team. He was fired by USSS in March after he was temporarily suspended by the US Center for SafeSport.