The Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSWN) on Monday, kick-started “Trauma Healing Adamawa”, in Yola, the state capital IN pursuant to its trauma healing mandate amongst Christian communities.

The four-day workshop, attracted no fewer than 30 participants; majority of whom are survivors of Boko Haram terrorists’ activities.

Speaking during the welcome address, Chief Executive Officer of CSWN, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu took time to introduce six core trauma lessons expected to be covered during the four-day event.

Rev. Nmadu noted that trauma healing goes through a process, adding that CSWN was in Yola to help drive the process.

Earlier, the Communications Officer of the organisation, Davita Andow, anchored the introduction and interactive sessions where three persons selected randomly, gave graphic narrations of how they got traumatized.

Andow, however charged participants to expect life changing lessons designed to pull them out of trauma.

“I got traumatized when after spending my entire investment to cultivate one hectre of maize farm, only for Fulani herders to set fire to everything harvested. It was destroyed and I lost the whole investment. I was deeply traumatized and acutely so,” one of the participants, Samuel Edward narrated.

Another participant, Yohanna Waziri, informed how he was traumatized after he lost a dear friend and was kidnapped a night before the burial. “I also lost N4 million to rubbers around the same period which led me into trauma; at a point it felt as if there was no God any more. Somehow by the grace of God I was able to pull through,” Waziri said.

For Rose Uriah, it was all about how she got into trauma when her father was gruesomely murdered by Fulani herders in 2018.

Lessons proper are expected to rollout tomorrow with a recap of the previous day’s event.