The Kaduna State capital on Friday experienced an uneasy calm as operatives of the Nigerian Police Force attempted to disperse members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, commonly known as Shiites, holding a procession.

The IMN members had gathered around Kano Road, Ahmadu Bello Way before the police arrived to intervene.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command Mansur Hassan confirmed that members of the IMN turned violent when approached by the police, resulting in a few arrests and the recovery of assault weapons.

Gunshots were heard and videos emerged depicting the incident, initially causing panic among residents, especially those with shops along Ahmadu Bello Way.

The police confirmed that some of their operatives were wounded and have been taken to medical facilities.

There are also concerns that some IMN members may have died during the confrontation.

This is not the first time IMN members have held public processions despite being proscribed by the Federal Government under former President Muhammadu Buhari.