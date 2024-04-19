Army authorities have released the Traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom Clement Ikolo to the Senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly, Ede Dafinone.

Major General Clement Nwachukwu, an army spokesman, stated that the decision to hand over the traditional ruler to the Senator who will act as surety is due to the lack of proof showing the traditional ruler’s responsibility, despite the fact that no evidence exonerates him.

The traditional ruler of Ewu surrendered to police after the military designated him and seven others wanted in connection with the killing of 17 army troops in Okuama on March 14th.

The police handed him over to the military and for nearly a month he has been in custody of the army.