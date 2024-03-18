Women in Management, Business , and Public Service has called on Nigerians to give women more recognition, inclusion , equality, and be involved in decision making in all sectors.

They believe women can contribute positively to society and make the nation a better place.

This is in line with this year’s international women’s day theme ; “inspire inclusion”.

Over the years Nigerian society like other African societies has dealt with factors like cultures that undermine the female presence through notions of cultural fit and masculine leadership.

This excluded women from simple dynamics around managing strategic positions or roles.

It is why WIMBIZ has encouraged Nigerians to always embrace inclusion , by supporting women , as they will experience a profound sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment.

This conference by WIMBIZ is the first of its kind in Abuja .

There are over a hundred participants from all walks of life who have turned up to support the cause for women inclusion.

These groups want women to take steps towards attaining leadership positions which will lead to more inclusivity in any sector.

While women are dealing with all Kinds of things they are advised to always speak with one voice as it will make a lot of difference in their lives.