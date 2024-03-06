The Ugandan parliament has presented a law to tighten surrogacy regulations, limiting its usage to people who are infertile or have health issues that prevent natural procreation.

The proposed bill, introduced by Ugandan MP Sarah Opendi, also seeks to create a minimum age of 18 for surrogates, with severe consequences for medical practitioners who violate these rules.

According to the measure, medical practitioners who violate the regulations might face up to five years in prison.

Additionally, using their own gametes or embryos, or those not approved by their clients, might result in life imprisonment.

Moreover, donors must undergo screening to ensure they are free of genetic diseases, further emphasizing the bill’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all involved parties.

Entitled the Human-Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, the proposed legislation extends beyond surrogacy regulations, seeking to introduce comprehensive guidelines for various aspects of human-assisted reproduction.

This covers the licensing and regulation of fertility clinics, as well as the monitoring of sperm, oocyte, and embryo donation and storage.

Crucially, the measure attempts to include safeguards for children born through assisted reproductive procedures, which is a big step toward safeguarding their rights and welfare.

Commenting on the measure, MP Sarah Opendi underscored Uganda’s potential to become a global leader in assisted reproduction legislation, emphasizing the country’s commitment to implementing strong regulatory frameworks in this area.

If passed, the measure will position Uganda as a beacon of progress in tackling the challenges of assisted reproduction, paving the way for other countries to follow suit in protecting the rights of all stakeholders.