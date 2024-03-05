Turkey says it has arrested 7 people for links and working with Israeli spy agency, Mossad.



The suspects are accused of compiling intel on individuals and firms operating in Turkey, as well as planting tracking devices on targets, according to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.

One of those arrested is a Turkish private detective and former public official, Anadolu reported. The man allegedly underwent training by the Mossad in Belgrade, Serbia, and purportedly received payments through cryptocurrency.

The arrests mark Turkey’s third major crackdown on alleged Mossad activities within its territory this year.

In January, Turkish authorities arrested 15 people and a court deported eight others accused of working with Mossad to target Palestinians in the country.

In February, Turkey arrested seven people for allegedly passing intel to Mossad for money.

Advertisement

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel amid the war in Gaza, calling it a “terror state” waging a “genocide”.