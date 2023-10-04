Turkish police detained 145 people across the country overnight on suspicion of having ties to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), according to state media reported.

The arrest came just two days after the extremist group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack in Ankara.

Report says two attackers detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on Sunday, killing them both and wounding two police officers. The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group claimed responsibility.

Turkey subsequently carried out air strikes on militant targets in northern Iraq and detained suspects in Istanbul overnight, hours after the PKK made its claim of responsibility.

The latest police operations were centered in Turkey’s southeastern Sanliurfa province.

Four hundred and sixty-six operations have been carried out against the “intelligence units” of Kurdish militant group PKK across the country, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on the X social media platform on Tuesday. Fifty-five suspects have been detained in 16 provinces, he added.