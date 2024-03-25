The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Sokoto East Senatorial district has called for sincere and genuine efforts to address the security challenges that has crippled economic and social activities in the senatorial zone.

The party led by the zonal chairman Nasiru Attahiru Bafarawa said the challenge in their region call for urgent action to rescue the people from the dehumanizing situation the activities of terrorists have reduce them.

The party leaders made the called in Sokoto when the member representing ISA/Sabon Birni federal Constituency Bargaja Mohammed Saidu donated assorted grains and food items to the people of the region.

He said the challenge in the region should not be made a media campaign alone, but require urgent and sincere effort to restore normalcy so that their people can go back to their farms and markets can be open for business so that their people will not be depending on palliative for survival.