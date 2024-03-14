President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger be opened immediately, as well as other sanctions against the country lifted.

This directive complies with the decisions made by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at its extraordinary summit on February 24, 2024, in Abuja.

ECOWAS leaders had agreed to lift economic sanctions against the Republic of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

The President also directed that other sanctions imposed on the Republic of Niger be lifted.

The lifted sanctions includes Closure of land and air borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic, as well as ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger Republic.

All commercial and financial operations between Nigeria and Niger have been suspended, and all service transactions to the Niger Republic, including utility services and energy, have been frozen.

The Republic of Niger’s assets have been frozen in ECOWAS Central Banks, as have the assets of the Republic of Niger, state businesses, and parastatals in commercial banks.

Niger has been suspended from all financial support and transactions with all financial institutions, primarily EBID and BOAD.

Travel bans for government officials and their families.

President Tinubu has also approved the removal of financial and economic sanctions against the Republic of Guinea.

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesperson, signed a statement on Wednesday containing the President’s directions.