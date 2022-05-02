Covid-19: Chile reopens remaining land borders two years after outbreak

Chile has reopened 22 land border crossings with Argentina, Bolivia, and Peru, signaling a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic.

The border checks had been closed since March 17, 2020, when precautionary measures were implemented in response to the entry of Covid-19 in Chile. Only commercial merchandise was permitted to enter the country, with human mobility prohibited.

The Interior Ministry acknowledged the decision to reopen them, which went into effect on Sunday, and justified it by the stabilisation of coronavirus infections in Chile.

The Chilean government established a new system with three degrees of alert, with limitations imposed depending on the condition of play, in preparation for the reopening.

“There will be no restrictions on entry into or out of the nation because the borders are now set at Level 1, or “minimal health effect.” A PCR test is only recommended prior to entering the country, though arrivals may be picked at random to be tested. Prior to entering, visitors must fill out a health form, and non-resident foreigners will be required to have health insurance that covers a potential Covid-19 diagnosis” according to a message on the official Twitter account of the Border Crossing Unit of the Interior Ministry.

If a new strain of the virus emerges, the alert system will be raised to Level 2 and preventative measures would be strengthened. All limits will be re-imposed at Level 3, which is the highest level.

Since the advent of coronavirus in Chile on March 8, 2020, there have been 3,561,016 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 57,539 deaths.