The Director General of the Nigerian law school says there has been reoccurrence of fear and rumours of imminent attacks on the Nigeria law school headquarters in Bwari and its environs.

He said this at the call to ball ceremony of 1,600 candidates out of the 4,412 who successfully completed their November 2023 bar final examination.

Director general of the Nigerian Law School Isa Ciroma says they have continued to live in fear over rumors of an imminent attack on the Nigeria law school headquarters in Bwari and its environs.

However adequate security have been deployed.

Shortly after, the applicants were welcomed into the legal profession by wearing their wigs.

Chairman of body of benchers Justice Mary Peter-Odili retired, says the ceremony is timely at a time the judiciary is being bashed and public confidence in the legal system is dwindling occasioned by incessant conflicting judgments.

A total of 5,300 students participated in the final examination.

4,412 candidates were Successful.

Out of which 251 candidates bagged 1st class grade.

These figures translate to 83.3% Success at the bar final examinations.

Amongst the newly wigged is the former minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

The newly wigged are advised to avoid media trial or addressing the media while fully robed on matters that are sub judice.

Likewise is it unethical for them to be engaged in advertisement, touting and publicity.