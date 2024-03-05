The Minister of Works, David Umahi, says the Southeast will not protest against President Bola Tinubu’s administration despite the economic hardship in the country.

Umahi disclosed that President Tinubu has resolved the incessant farmers/herders clashes in the region.

He stated this while speaking to newsmen at his Uburu hometown in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to him, the clashes contributed to the insecurity in the area and affected food production, leading to hunger in the land.

The Minister argued that the high cost of living was a ripple effect from the past administrations’ actions and inactions.

He, however, explained that the President has started resolving the situation.

The Minister said Tinubu’s administration has favoured the Southeast greatly through appointments to key positions, including himself, the first Minister of Works from the Southeast.