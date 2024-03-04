Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described the appointment of Kemi Nandap, the new Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), as well deserved.Governor Abiodun, in a congratulatory message to her, described the new NIS boss as a professional who has the exceptional skills, knowledge, and experience to lead the Service to greater heights.

Kemi Nandap’s appointment was announced on 21st February 2024, following the retirement of the former Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju.

According to the governor, her appointment was a testament to her remarkable dedication, exemplary leadership, and invaluable contributions to the service.

“Your appointment comes as no surprise to those who have had the privilege of working closely with you. Throughout your career, you have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to public service and an unwavering passion for ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

“As the Comptroller General, you will be entrusted with the responsibility of managing and overseeing the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Service. This is a crucial role that requires a deep understanding of immigration policies, border control, passport issuance, and other related matters.

“I have no doubt that you will excel in this position and bring about positive changes that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Immigration Service,” the governor said.

Governor Abiodun also called for a cordial relationship between NIS and Ogun State government given the state’s unique position as the gateway to other parts of the country with about 185km border with Benin Republic.