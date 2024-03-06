The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, has called for stronger actions to ensure that access to justice becomes a reality for the 2.5 billion Commonwealth members.

The Secretary-General made the call while addressing more than 400 Ministers, senior government officials, and other dignitaries from across the world’s six regions at the 2024 Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting in Zanzibar.

She applauded Commonwealth law ministers’ efforts while advocating for a stronger emphasis on justice as a “essential strength” in addressing present challenges. Scotland asked Ministers ahead of their deliberations to dig deeper with discipline and courage to ensure that the promises are more than just words on paper, but are put into action.

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, opened the summit, emphasizing the importance of law in facing unprecedented global issues and describing it as a timely chance to collaborate on building legal systems.

Reflecting on the meeting’s theme, ‘How digitalisation paves the way for the development of people-centred access to justice’, the President highlighted her government’s use of technology to enhance legal services, including through the rollout of time-saving e-courts.

Hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania, the biennial meeting is the principal decision-making body for law Ministers from the 56 Commonwealth countries.

Alongside the meeting, a series of side events are being organised to ensure diverse perspectives, from disability inclusion to digital trade law as well as contribute to Ministerial discussions.