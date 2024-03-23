UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stated that it is time to “truly flood Gaza with life-saving aid,” describing the famine in the enclave as a “moral outrage.”

Mr. Guterres also urged for an urgent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

He spoke on the Egyptian side of the border, near the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israel intends to launch a ground attack despite widespread predictions of a tragedy.

Over half of Gaza’s population has sought sanctuary there.

Every year, I undertake a solidarity mission during the holy month of Ramadan, a time for spreading compassion, community & peace. This year, I have come to the Rafah crossing to spotlight the hardship and pain of Palestinians in Gaza – and the obstacles to easing their plight. pic.twitter.com/EJmtL966O4 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 23, 2024

The Secretary-General of the United Nations said: “Any further onslaught will make things even worse – worse for Palestinian civilians, worse for hostages and worse for all people in the region.”

He spoke before a long line of waiting trucks, a day after the UN Security Council failed to reach consensus on the wording of a resolution supporting “an immediate and sustained ceasefire”.

Mr Guterres repeatedly noted the difficulties of getting aid into Gaza, for which international aid agencies have largely blamed Israel.

Hamas is believed to be holding around 100 hostages as well as the remains of 30 others taken in its October 7 attack that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and sparked the war.

An estimated 1.5 million Palestinians now shelter in Rafah.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said an Israeli ground assault on Rafah would be “a mistake” and unnecessary in defeating Hamas.

That marked a shift in the position for the United States, whose officials have concluded there is no credible way for getting sheltering civilians out of harm’s way.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press forward with military-approved plans for the offensive, which he has said is crucial to achieving the stated aim of destroying Hamas.

The military has said Rafah is Hamas’ last major stronghold and ground forces must target four battalions remaining there.

Israel’s invasion has killed more than 32,000 people, according to Gaza health officials, while leaving much of the enclave in ruins and displacing some 80% of the enclave’s 2.3 million people.

Gaza’s health ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but has said women and children make up the majority of the dead. Israel blames Hamas for civilian deaths and accuses it of operating within residential areas.

Fighting raged on Saturday around Gaza’s largest hospital.

Israel’s military said it had killed more than 170 militants in Shifa hospital since the start of their raid five days ago.