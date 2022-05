The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has arrived Maiduguri, on his 2 day mission to Nigeria.

It is also his first visit to Nigeria

He was received at the airport by the Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum and other Stakeholders

He also visited some families affected by the ongoing protracted insecurity in the region at the Gubio Internally displaced camp in Maiduguri

This visit is part of his annual Ramadan solidarity visit.