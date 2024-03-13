About 2,000 vulnerable households from Borno Central Senatorial District have benefitted from livelihood support, courtesy of Senator Kakashehu Lawan.

The gesture is specifically designed to provide sustainable means of living to survivors of the 13 year Boko Haram Insurgency.

The 13 year Boko Haram Insurgency has had a significant impact on the livelihood of more than 2,8 million people in Borno State.

But as peace gradually returns with most IDPs resettled back to their places of abode, the government’s main focus now is ensuring the provision of livelihood to the returnees.

These livelihood support are being provided by Senator Representing Borno Central Senatorial District to about 2,000 people.

Governor Babagana Zulum who presided over the distribution, commended the senator for his foresight.

He noted that his administration would continue to support the vulnerable in the state in order to help them turn a new leaf and start afresh.

Beneficiaries here expressed gratitude for the gesture and are hopeful that it would greatly contribute to improving their living conditions.