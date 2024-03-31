The Borno State Government has confirm the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in the recent incidences of fire outbreaks at the Internally Displaced Persons IDP camps in the state.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, the suspect was said to have conspired with some Non-governmental organisations to set some camps on fire.

The prime suspect, according to the statement, has admitted to have committed the act while the NGOs have been summoned for preliminary interrogation.

The statement further assures members residents of the state that the matter will be given appropriate and expedited attention, and any culprit found wanting will be dealt with according to the law.