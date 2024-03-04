An Index Lassa fever case has been recorded in Adamawa state, a member of National Youth Corps serving in the state is responding to treatment while his colleagues reached out to during contract tracing have been discharged.

The state Commissioner for Health Mr Felix Tangwami made the disclosure at a press conference in Yola, he says the state government is doing everything humanly possible to curb the spread of the virus.

Mr Felix Tangwami calls on the members of the public to remain calm and follow health workers instructions, and report any symptom similar to that of Lassa fever promptly.