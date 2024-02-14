The Aviation authorities in the United States have released the footage of the crash site that claimed the lives of the former Chief Executive of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, His Wife Chizoba, Son Chizi and the former Group Chief Executive of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo and two Others.

The footage show two officials of the National Transportation Safety Board inspecting the debris of the crashed Helicopter.

Board member of the NTSB, Michael Graham, said officials of the agency had visited the site and outlined activities conducted on the first full day of investigation at the accident site.

He emphasised the agency’s commitment to conducting a thorough investigation of the Helicopter crash.

He added that the investigation may last for between 12 to 24 days.