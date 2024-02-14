Shop owners at the Iju-Ishaga area of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government area of Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria have called on the state government to come to their aid following a gas explosion on Tuesday night.

The Shop owners claim to have lost millions of naira due in the resulting inferno following the gas cylinder explosion.

According to eye witnesses who spoke to TVC News, a bus was delivering gas cylinders at a depot when one of the gas cylinders caught fire.

More than 15 shops were impacted due to the inferno.