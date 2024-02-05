Senior pastor of the Awaiting The Second Coming of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has urged well to do Nigerians and politicians to come to the aid of the poor to enable them to cope with the current economic hardship in the country.

He made the call on Sunday during a special Thanksgiving service held by the pastor in Akure, Ondo State capital, for surviving a ghastly motor accident last year.

The cleric urged Nigerians to be more prayerful and get closer to God than ever before.

According to him, the country needs divine intervention to get over some of the challenges being faced by the citizenry.

He explained that with the current economic situation in the country, the philanthropists, the rich and politicians should come to the assistance of the poor ones in the society for them to survive the hardship.

He said, “Nigerians should stay prayerful and move closer to God than before. Nothing can be done except that God approves it or tells us what to do.

“We need to come together and pray as one for our state and country to progress.

“I want to appeal to philanthropists and those who have money to go out there and help those who are poor.

I also want to appeal to our politicians to help the downtrodden and try to understand that people are suffering. A lot of people are suffering and politicians need to come to their aid.”

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC), who is also a friend to the cleric, said all and sundry should come together to rescue Ondo State and the nation at large.

He noted that religious leaders, youths and people from all walks of life should work with politicians to fashion out lasting solutions to the problem of the state and the nation.

Chief Oke said: “God preserved him for a purpose because we still have a lot to do to turn around the nation and change the condition of the people of our state. It’s not a one man affair. We need men of God, we need people with good ideas. The solution to the problem of the state may come from the youngest person. So, the more good-hearted we have, the better it is for Ondo State.

“Wale has been my friend. Incidentally, we shared something in common. We are both victims of very bad accidents and survivors of those accidents. We are attracted to each other because we shared common vision about development of humanity.

“Each time he called me, he wanted to talk about Nigeria and Ondo State in particular. He’s worried about the deficiency in our infrastructure, he’s worried that despite the abundant resources, we are making little or no development.

“He’s concerned about the welfare of the people of Ondo State that we are not where we ought to be. So we shared these visions and ideas together.

He didn’t tell me he was involved in any accident. So, when he told me he was having a special Thanksgiving, that means it’s something extraordinary. Because as a Pastor, as human beings we daily enjoy the grace of God. So, I am here to show my love and affection for a brother, who we shared common dream and vision about the development of the state. We shared same vision about the development of our nation.”