The National examination council NECO has announced an indefinite postponement of the 2024 staff promotion examination for staff members due to be promoted.

This information was contained in a letter by the director, directorate of information and digital communications Sani Azeez.

He said the postponement is in compliance with the directives of the committee on Basic Examination Bodies of the House of Representatives as contained in a letter referenced NASS/HR/10/CT./20/64 dated 9th February 2024 and signed by the chairman of the committee Honourable Obuku Abonsizibe Oforji.

The promotion examination examination which was originally scheduled to hold on the 14th and 15th February will no longer hold till further notice.