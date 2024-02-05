Katsina state Governor’s wife has joined the world to celebrate cancer day with a stakeholders meeting.

The day is set aside by the United Nations to educate enlighten and galvanize support for cancer victims.

The event which was held at Government house was attended by various stakeholders.

With Cancer being the second cause of death globally and one of the health conditions that is prevalent in developing countries like Nigeria, the gathering is apt to chart the way forward.

The lack of funding for cancer care and palliative care service as part of universal health coverage are among the factors considered to be responsible for the number of death.

The theme for the year is close the care gap.

The state commissioner of health is part of this renewed effort and speaks more on the need to fight cancer with more seriousness.

Taking the campaign to schools and other institutions is seen as another way to enlighten adolescent girls early enough on growing cases of breast and cervical cancers.

The convener of the 2024 celebrations of the world cancer day and wife of katsina state Governor Zulaihatu Dikko Radda explains the new initiative spear headed by her foundation to assist cancer survivors.

Other good will messages at the event provided insights on ways to prevent the growing scourge and call for more commitment from the government.

Recent researches has identified lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer world wide.