The House of Representatives has called on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to work with the Federal Ministry of Health, Partner Agencies, Hospitals, and other relevant agencies to enroll, register, and generate National Identification Numbers (NINs) for all Nigerian citizens and residents at birth.

They also asked the NIMC and associated organizations to rectify the difficulties as soon as possible in order to ensure seamless NIN registration and card issuance across the country.

This came after Olamijuwonlo Alao Akala sponsored a motion titled “Call for Better Service in the Production of National Identity Number”.

While leading the debate on the motion, the congressman stated that the National Identification Number is a security mechanism used to match persons with their personal data, link all records in the database, and establish or authenticate their identification.

He stated that despite the availability of numerous enrollment choices and service facilities, Nigerians continue to suffer difficult registration experiences, with the majority of Nigerians yet to receive their NIN cards.

According to Akala, NIN is the basic environment for identifying Nigerians, and its functional identification purpose will be undermined if all citizens are unable to obtain their unique national identity number.