Nigeria’s House of Representatives is proposing that all elections in Nigeria are conducted same day.

It also seeks to have the Voters register revalidated every ten years.

The proposed amendment to the Electoral Act of 2022 is sponsored by Delta lawmaker, Francis Waive.

The Amendment bill excludes off season elections.

The sponsor says conducting the Presidential, Senate, House of Representatives, Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections same day will save the nation huge cost.