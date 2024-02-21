Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has established the Hong Kong International Academy Against Corruption in a bid to foster clean and transparent collaboration among countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Academy was inaugurated in a brief ceremony held on Wednesday by Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

The academy aims to provide systematic and strategic anti-corruption training courses for anti-corruption officers from around the world, as well as collaborate with international and local research institutions to build a theoretical foundation for various areas of anti-corruption work and provide strategies and solutions to address corruption challenges.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Commissioner Danny Woo Ying-ming expressed his optimism that HKIAAC would become a center for research and knowledge exchange among anti-corruption professionals.

Woo also highlighted that HKIAAC joined hands with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in training over 35 anti-corruption officials

Furthermore, HKIAAC has signed memorandums with five universities to promote anti-corruption research and talent exchange.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu acknowledged the significant milestone of the ICAC’s 50th anniversary during his speech at the ceremony.

He praised the anti-corruption watchdog for its relentless efforts in playing a pivotal role in establishing Hong Kong as one of the cities with the highest integrity in the world.

The city’s leader hopes the HKIAAC will become a research and exchange hub for anti-corruption professionals worldwide.