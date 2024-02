Gunmen have killed an inspector of Police during an ambush on a police checkpoint in Eliozu flyover in Port Harcourt.

The Police says one of the attackers was also killed when the officers who were conducting routine stop and search, returned fire.

According to the police, the assailants approached the checkpoint in a tinted-glass minivan before launching the attach.

The Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu has stated that the perpetrators would face the full weight of the law.