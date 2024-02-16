France will host a ministerial-level humanitarian conference in mid-April to help Sudan and neighboring nations deal with the aftermath of a civil conflict that has displaced millions and caused famine concerns.

The United Nations has encouraged countries not to overlook the civilians caught up in Sudan’s strife. It has also requested $4.1 billion to cover the country’s humanitarian needs and assist individuals who have fled to neighboring countries.

According to the UN, half of Sudan’s population, or around 25 million people, require humanitarian assistance and protection, while more than 1.5 million have fled to the Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne told a hearing in parliament that what is happening in Sudan cannot be a forgotten crisis.

The conference, he confirmed, will be held on 15 April.

The 10-month war in Sudan pits the country’s armed forces against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to end the fighting.

French diplomatic sources said that the conference will bring together ministers from neighbouring countries, regional actors and Western states, as well as UN agencies and non-profit organisations working in the area.

There will also be talks on the political situation, although the main warring factions were not due to be invited, said diplomats.