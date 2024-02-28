The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Seismic Monitoring station 5, located at Katampe, Abuja.

The Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said that the priority is to safeguard life and property, which is why the Federal Government established the seismic monitoring stations.

Mr. Alake said the National Seismic Monitoring Station is built by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) as the 5th seismic monitoring station that will improve detection and monitoring of future occurrences of earthquakes and tremors in and around the FCT.