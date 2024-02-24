The ECOWAS Authority rising from its Extraordinary summit on Saturday lifted some sanctions on Niger which affects citizens with immediate effect.

The lifting of the sanctions on Niger is “on purely humanitarian grounds” to ease the suffering caused as a result, president of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray stated.

Heads of state across West Africa met on Saturday to discuss the region’s challenges. They plan to call again on three junta-led nations to rescind their decision to quit the regional bloc as well to review sanctions imposed on Niger following a coup there.

The sanctions lifted on Niger include;

1. Closure of land and air borders

2. Lifts sanctions on a no-flight zone to and from Niger

3. Lifts sanctions on suspension of financial transactions

4. Freezing of Niger’s assets in the bank to be released amongs others.

Advertisement

The President of the Ecowas Commission who read the Communique said the lifting of the sanctions is based on Humanitarian grounds and consideration of the ongoing Christian fast and the approaching Ramadan.

He also said the leaders considered appeals from Elders such as General Gowon and other traditional leaders.

The Ecowas Authority also demanded an immediate release of President Bazoum and called on the transition Authority to provide an acceptable transitional timetable

All other political sanctions on the 3 countries remain in place.