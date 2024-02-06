Anambra State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the death of six people in the building collapse incident that occurred in the commercial city of Onitsha.

According to the agency, about 20 other people were rescued from the rubbles of the collapsed building.

Most of them sustained various levels of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital around the market.

The State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo visited the Ochanje building site in the commercial city of Onitsha to inspect the extent of damages and cause of the incident.

The Governor promised that he would ensure that the victims of the collapsed building receive justice.

The collapsed three-storey building still under construction, which was meant to serve as a market on completion, collapsed at about 8 pm on Monday, while some of the workers and traders were still in the building.

Soludo who was visibly angry at the scene said that any construction in any market in Anambra State without his express approval will be demolished while vowing that every other existing building must pass through an integrity test.