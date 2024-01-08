In a strategic move towards achieving a significant boost in foreign direct investment, the Niger State Government has initiated a comprehensive week-long induction retreat.

The event, which brings together the executive council, permanent secretaries, and political appointees, is designed to align key stakeholders with the visionary goals set by Governor Umaru Bago.

With a targeted 25 billion dollars in foreign direct investment, the retreat serves as a pivotal platform to explain Governor Bago’s vision. Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, who inaugurated the retreat, emphasized its significance as a whole-sector approach. He highlighted the implementation of the “New Niger Policy,” a multifaceted agenda focused on enhancing livelihoods, fostering a sustainable economy, and promoting good governance through urban renewal initiatives.

Garba underscored the need for innovative solutions to address pressing challenges such as insecurity, particularly in its impact on agriculture, revenue generation, and urban development. The retreat aims to equip commissioners and permanent secretaries with a comprehensive working agenda for their respective ministries and agencies, fostering collaboration and synergy.

The New Niger Policy is a commitment to improving the overall well-being of our citizens, ensuring economic sustainability, and enhancing the urban landscape,” stated Deputy Governor Garba. He emphasized the importance of building capacity among cabinet members, envisioning a transformative impact on the state’s economy.

As the retreat unfolds, it is anticipated that the collective efforts of the government’s leadership and key stakeholders will pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable economy in Niger State.