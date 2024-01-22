In the wake of the fire that engulfed the second and seventh floor in Mandilas, the Lagos state government has brought down a part of the affected building.

Moreover, Several stores and shops have been sealed to allow emergency responders to gain entrance into the affected building.

TVC news crew have been told that the fire originated from careless welding during the installation of a generator on the second floor, intended to expand trading space.

So far, no fatalities were recorded but we are told that six members of the public incurred minor injuries, and were promptly treated.