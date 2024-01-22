The Minister of Solid mineral development Dele Alake has arrived Ibadan to assess the current situation on the explosion that occurred in Ibadan.

The Minister arrived at the Ibadan Airport and was received by some officials of the Oyo state government alongside the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan Jesse Otegbayo

The minister is expected meet with the Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde and thereafter move to the epicenter of the incident and to UCH where the victims are being treated.

He is also expected to be briefed on how far the Government of Oyo state has gone with the investigation.