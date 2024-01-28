The Minister of Works David Umahi, is warning traders along Enugu- Port-Harcourt road to stop trading on the roads or face sanctions.

He gave this warning when he inspected the road in Aba and arrested some offenders.

It is a 56.1 kilometre road, stretching from Umuahia tower to Alaoji in Asa Nnentu.

The Minister of Works, says he will ensure the speedy completion of the ongoing projects in the state.

He wants the Governor to set up a task force that will ensure residents do not trade on or destroy the roads.

Residents, on their part are happy with the road that is being fixed.

They say it will boost economic development in the state.

It is hoped that the people will continue to co-operate with the contractors on site, so as to deliver the roads in record time.