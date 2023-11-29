Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, says his administration is collaborating with the Federal Government to ensure that the Aba-Ukwa axis of the Enugu- Port Harcourt Expressway is reconstructed and put to use this yuletide.

Governor Otti is according to him is doing everything to ensure Abia indigenes coming back home for the holidays experience a smooth ride.

He dropped the cheering news while inspecting the progress of work at the Ukwa and Obigbo end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway under construction by the CCECC, a Chinese construction firm.

He said that he embarked on the inspection visit to ascertain the progress of Work done so far.

Governor Otti who was visibly impressed by the level of Work done thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for the commitment to ensuring that the road is fixed.

He also made a stop over at the Asa Nnetu Spare Parts market on his way from his inspection of the road.

He addressed traders at the market promising better days ahead.