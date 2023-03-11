The transition monitoring group has embarked on a rally in Port Harcourt, the river state capital to advocate massive turnout of voters for the governorship and State Assembly elections.

They called on voters to trust the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC that the lapses witnessed during the presidential polls will be addressed.

Civil Society groups and election observers are worried that voter apathy may characterise the March 18th election.

For them, there was a record large turnout of Voters during the presidential election but those numbers are likely to drop significantly because many persons have lost trust in the electoral process.

With the postponement of the election, the transition monitoring group believes that there is still time to restore public confidence.

All eyes will be on the Electoral commission and security agencies on the 18th of match their words with action.

There is consensus that this election witnessed the largest turnout of Voters ever in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

As we head towards the governorship and State Assembly polls it is hoped that engagements like this would help to maintain the statistics or improve it even further.