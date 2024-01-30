The Federal Government has inaugurated the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage.

The 37-member panel was inaugurated by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.

With its membership cutting across federal, and state governments, the private sector, and organised labour, the panel is to recommend a new national minimum wage for the country.

Advertisement

This is a significant leap towards the implementation of a new minimum wage.

The 2019 minimum wage act empowers this tripartite Committee to engage in open and constructive dialogue to arrive at a fair and sustainable minimum wage.

The federal government now has to work within a timeline to ensure recommendations made by the committee are considered.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Shettima urged collective bargaining in good faith, emphasizing contract adherence and encouraging consultations outside the committee.

But for members of the committee, this review must reflect current economic realities caused by the effects of fuel subsidy removal and rising inflation.

As the clock ticks towards the end of the 2019 minimum wage of 30 thousand naira per month, the hope for better welfare is now dangled in the face of Nigerian workers, hopefully it is rooted in social justice and equity.

Advertisement