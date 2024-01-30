An underage Almajiri boy, Isah Muazu, has allegedly been subjected to torture by his Islamic school teacher, identified as Malam Nura.

The 11-year-old Isah Muazu sustained wounds on his back as a result of the reported abuse.

In a swift response, Governor Uba Sani received the injured boy at the Kashim Ibrahim House on Tuesday.

Governor Sani vowed to take legal action against the abusive teacher, firmly stating that such treatment finds no justification in any part of the Qur’an.

He added that the 11-year-old Muazu, along with other repatriated children from similar Almajiri schools, will receive free education under Kaduna State’s Tsangaya education system.

[Shedding light on the situation, Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Rabi Salisu, emphasizes that Isah has undergone medical and psychosocial treatment following his repatriation.