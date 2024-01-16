Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has summoned an emergency security meeting following the worsening security situation in the nation’s capital.

Speaking at the meeting, which is ongoing, Wike assured FCT residents that their safety is guaranteed.

Bandits have been breaking into houses and picking up residents from the comfort of their homes.

The incidents which have created tension reached it’s height when some residents, including a 13-year-old Secondary School Student, were killed over failure to meet deadline of ransom payment.