A deadly explosion reportedly from a private residence has rocked the Adeyi Avenue between Sango and Bodija areas of Ibadan the Oyo State Capital.

The Explosion prompted residents to panic and seek safety.

A loud noise was reported around 8pm, echoing across different parts of the Ibadan metropolis as far as Bashorun and Amuda Ojeere on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The Popular Ace Mall in the housing area a few hundred metres from the reported scene of the Explosion on Dejo Oyelese Street off Adeyi avenue according to residents has partially collapsed.

The extent of casualties remains uncertain at this time but several people are feared dead.