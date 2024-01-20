Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have signed an agreement to create joint defensive fortifications along the roughly 450 miles of border they share with Russia and Belarus.

The agreement, signed in Riga, Latvia, says the goal is to deter and, if necessary, protect against a military threat, according to a statement from the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur “To build the anti-mobility defensive installations is a carefully considered and thought-out project, the need of which stems from the current security situation.

🛡️ The Baltic countries have agreed on the 🇪🇪🇱🇻🇱🇹 #BalticDefenceLine along their eastern border. It's crucial to use time wisely to increase #defence readiness. #NotAnInch pic.twitter.com/PDcSqxtAh7 — MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) January 19, 2024

“Russia’s war in Ukraine has shown that, in addition to equipment, ammunition, and manpower, physical defensive installations on the border are also needed to defend Estonia from the first meter,” he said.

The purpose of defense installations “is to prevent a military conflict in our region,” said Pevkur.

“We are undertaking this effort so that the people of Estonia can feel safe, but if the slightest risk emerged, we would be ready for various developments more promptly.”