Belarus leader, Alexander Lukashenko, says the Wagner Commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin who led a short-lived rebellion in Russia last month is in any Belarusian territory.

Under the deal to end the stand-off, charges against him were dropped and he was offered a move to Belarus.

Mr. Prigozhin’s whereabout has been a mystery since the mutiny.

Mr Lukashenko had helped broker the deal to end the mutiny, and just over a week ago said Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus.

On the flipside, at least four people, including two women aged 21 and 95, have been killed after a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Lviv, in western Ukraine.

Another 34 people were injured in what the mayor of Lviv says, is one of the biggest attacks on the city’s civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement

Lviv’s regional head, Maksym Kozytskyi said more than 30 houses have been destroyed.

Russia’s military has not commented on the reported attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky says there will be “tangible” response to the overnight assault by the Russian soldiers”.

The Human Rights Watch, an international advocacy group says both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used cluster munitions that have killed Ukrainian civilians.

This comes in its report, just as the US weighs whether to answer the Ukrainian government’s call to supply it with the weapons.

Advertisement

Human Rights Watchsays Russia and Ukraine must stop using the weapons. It is urging the U.S not to supply them.

More than 120 countries have signed on to an international treaty banning the weapons, which typically scatter a large number of smaller bombs over a large area that can kill or maim unwary civilians, months or years later.