An inferno has razed down some buildings at the secretariat of Ondo East local council area of Ondo state.

The fire destroyed the LG chairman’s office and touched other offices, such as the head of the admin and finance offices and supplies within the edifice.

Although no life was lost, the cause of the the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

A local government staff who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the fire incident

Advertisement

Another fire outbreak was also recorded at the Ondo State Emergency Medical Service Agency in Bolorunduro where emergency vehicles