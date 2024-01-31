Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has suspended Omoun Perekebena Perez, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, for several infractions and money misappropriation in the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ greenhouse project implementation.

The Governor has also appointed a seven-member committee, led by Kingsley Emu, Secretary to the State Government, to investigate claims and apparent breaches in the Ministry’s supervision of the plan.

In addition the governor has ordered Mr Bennett Ezon-Abode Agamah, Permanent Secretary; Engr. Oki Preowei Yintareke, Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineering and Mr. Gabriel Idiatacheko, Chief Accountant of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to proceed on compulsory leave until further notice in line with Civil Service extant rules.

The governor, through the office of secretary to the state, stated in a press release that the government’s action is not a presumption of guilt, but rather a necessary measure to uphold the sanctity of the already instituted investigative processes, which is to ensure that the investigation is conducted without any potential for undue influence or bias.