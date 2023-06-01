A former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi is currently being interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering and misappropriation of N4 billion.

A source close to the EFCC said that Fayemi arrived the Ilorin zonal office of the commission on Thursday morning and was asked to park outside the facility.

As at this evening, his vehicle is still outside the EFCC office.

The Ilorin zonal public relations officer of the agency, Ayodele Babatunde said he could not make any comment because he’s out of town

The interrogation is said to be in connection with the handling of funds during his tenure as governor of Ekiti state.

Fayemi was governor of the state from 2018 to 2022 and handed over to Gov. Biodun Oyebanji in June 2022.

The EFCC had in a letter dated May 12 invited the former governor to appear in its Kwara office over allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of public fund.