Four Russian soldiers have been charged with war crimes for allegedly abducting and torturing a US citizen living in Ukraine, officials said.

US prosecutors say the American national had been living in Ukraine since 2021 and had not fought or participated in the war.

He was held for 10 days in April 2022, and was allegedly subjected to mock executions and beatings.

This is the first time the US has filed charges under its war crimes law.

Advertisement

Announcing the charges on Wednesday morning, Attorney General Merrick Garland said this was “an important step towards accountability for the illegal war in Ukraine”.

Two of the men charged were named as commanding officers Suren Seiranovich Mkrtchyan and Dmitry Budnik. The other two were lower-ranking soldiers named as Valerii and Nazar, but their surnames are unknown, according to court documents.

The alleged crimes took place after Russian forces captured the village of Mylove, on the Dnipro River in south-east Ukraine.

The American civilian was abducted from his home by the soldiers, prosecutors said, and was thrown to the ground naked with his hands tied behind his back.

Advertisement

He was severely beaten and then taken into custody after which he was tortured and threatened with sexual assault and execution, according to court documents.