Amnesty Int’l accuses Russia of war crimes against Ukraine

Amnesty International has accused Russia of war crimes during its efforts to capture the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

In a new 40-page report, Amnesty documented the alleged use of cluster munitions and other indiscriminate means of attack.



The report states that the repeated bombardments of residential neighbourhoods in Kharkiv are indiscriminate attacks which killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and as such constitute war crimes.

Amnesty’s researchers say they “documented seven strikes in different areas of Kharkiv, where they found fins and pellets of 9N210 or 9N235 cluster munitions.”

More than 120 countries have signed a treaty prohibiting the use of the weapons – though neither Russia or Ukraine are signatories.